McKINLEY, Glenda Carol (nee Thompson) Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Mary (Roberts) and Moody Thompson. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert, and children Eric (Sandra) and Horace, Crystal (Gaetan). Grandchildren Timmy, Justin (Charlene), Jessie and Jordan. Great grandchildren Hailey and Roland. Brothers Kelsey (Kay), Harley (Mona), Wesley (Linda), Glen (Julie). Sisters Alice (William), Margaret and Shirley (Doug). Sisters-in-law Elizabeth, Evelyn and Eva and many friends. Predeceased by her sister Georgie, brothers Chester, Earl, Alex and sister-in-law Diane. Glenda was an employee of General Motors for thirty years and she loved playing cards with her many friends, baking and planting her many flowers, there could never be too many. We would like to thank all who provided care for Glenda in any way and an extra special thank you to Wally who was like family and her PSW worker, Julie. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Please call the Funeral Home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your attendance for the visitation. MASKS REQUIRED. A private service with family and close friends will be held at 3 p.m. and for those who wish we invite you to watch the service via live stream. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html
A private service with family and close friends will be held at 3 p.m. and for those who wish, the service will be available via live stream.
Donations in Glenda's memory can be made to charity of choice
or Rescue Centres for Cats, her favorite furry friends.