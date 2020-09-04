1/1
Glenda Carol (Thompson) McKINLEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKINLEY, Glenda Carol (nee Thompson) Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa on Monday, December 16, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Mary (Roberts) and Moody Thompson. She is lovingly remembered by her husband Robert, and children Eric (Sandra) and Horace, Crystal (Gaetan). Grandchildren Timmy, Justin (Charlene), Jessie and Jordan. Great grandchildren Hailey and Roland. Brothers Kelsey (Kay), Harley (Mona), Wesley (Linda), Glen (Julie). Sisters Alice (William), Margaret and Shirley (Doug). Sisters-in-law Elizabeth, Evelyn and Eva and many friends. Predeceased by her sister Georgie, brothers Chester, Earl, Alex and sister-in-law Diane. Glenda was an employee of General Motors for thirty years and she loved playing cards with her many friends, baking and planting her many flowers, there could never be too many. We would like to thank all who provided care for Glenda in any way and an extra special thank you to Wally who was like family and her PSW worker, Julie. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Wednesday September 16th, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Please call the Funeral Home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your attendance for the visitation. MASKS REQUIRED. A private service with family and close friends will be held at 3 p.m. and for those who wish we invite you to watch the service via live stream. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html password: Arbor2020 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive Donations in Glenda's memory can be made to charity of choice or Rescue Centres for Cats, her favorite furry friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved