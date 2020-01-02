Home

Glenda Locksley Obituary
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on December 19, 2019 in her 78th year. Beloved wife to Bob for 56 years. Loving mother to David, Beth and Wanda. Proud grandma to Elyssa and Adam and great-grandma to Lylah. Survived by her sister Eleanor. Predeceased by her brothers Harvey, Douglas, Murray and Reginald. Glenda will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by many people. She was a giving, caring volunteer that touched so many lives along the way. The family will receive friends at Westminster United Church (1850 Rossland Road East, Whitby, 905-723-6442), on Saturday January 4, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. Reception to follow in the church hall. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME 905-443-3376. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either St. Vincent's Kitchen or to The would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.mountlawn.ca.
