CROSSEY, Glenn Ewart Carson "Archie" Peacefully at his home in Bowmanville, Ontario on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in his 81st year. Predeceased in 2007 by his loving wife of 45 years, Linda Crossey (nee Brooking). Much loved father of Brentt Crossey and his wife Janice and Michele Crossey-Stewart and her husband Tim. Proud Gampie/Grandpa of Lauren White (Mike Winters), Erica Crossey (AJ Zandstra), Beth Crossey and Hannah White. Loving brother of Bill Crossey and his wife Mary. Brother-in-law of Patricia Brooking and Betty Lander. Predeceased by his parents William and Stella Crossey (nee Prouse), brother Don Crossey, brother-in-law Greg Brooking and in-laws Howard and Dorothy Brooking (nee Tapson). He will be sadly missed by his extended family members including many nieces and nephews and friends which he loved dearly. Archie was a dedicated employee of Goodyear Canada for 33 years in both Bowmanville and Owen Sound. If you didn't find him at work, you would find him at the Arena, baseball field or sitting behind the bench coaching. After retirement, he could be found on the golf course or coffee shop with his buddies. As per Archie's wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation. Following cremation, a private family ceremony will be held. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home in Bowmanville where messages of condolences can be left for the family. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation in his honour to Jumpstart. www.northcuttelliott.com