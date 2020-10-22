October 7, 1933 - October 13, 2020 Glenn passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his beloved wife Shirley. Loved stepfather of Debbie Towell (Nick) and Lois Rheinlander (Fred). Loving Papa to Nicole, Kristen, Jessica and Amy. Dear brother of Stewart Hunter and the late Elane Wilson. Glenn will be lovingly remembered by his many family and friends. Glenn retired from Military Service, in the Naval Forces Division, after 30 Years of Service to Our Country. Proud Life Member of the Royal Canadian Legion and The Navy Club of Oshawa. Glenn will be remembered as a dedicated volunteer at Lakeridge Health Oshawa where he volunteered for over 20 years. A Private Family Celebration of Glenn's Life has taken place. Donations in his memory can be made to the R.S. McLaughlin Regional Cancer Centre through the LHO Foundation, lhfoundation.ca
