Born July 20, 1931, Glenn passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday May 18, 2020. Glenn is survived by his loving wife Joan Swann- McLaughlin, predeceased by wife Ruth McLaughlin, and loving wife Christine Anne McLaughlin. Together Glenn and Christine fathered 3 sons, Todd (Wendy), Kevin (Muriel), and Eric (Shelley). He was a proud grandfather and great grandfather. Survived by his sister Lorraine Goodman (Lorne), and predeceased by his sisters Mavis and Madge, and brothers Vern, Dean, Ted and Phillip. Glenn was a GM retiree of 39.4 years of service, and enjoyed over 31 years of retirement. Glenn was an avid fisherman, a great marksman, a lover of music and enjoyed a good joke up to the very end of his life. I would also like to thank the entire Swann family for welcoming Glenn into their family and treating him, us, like we were part of their family. Donations in memory of Glenn to Sakura House in Woodstock, Ontario where he spent his last days in peace are appreciated and can be made directly or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 346 Simcoe St., Tillsonburg (519-409-5575) entrusted with arrangements. Your messages of remembrance and condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 29, 2020.