Glenn Thomas McLAUGHLIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Glenn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born July 20, 1931, Glenn passed away peacefully at the age of 88 on Monday May 18, 2020. Glenn is survived by his loving wife Joan Swann- McLaughlin, predeceased by wife Ruth McLaughlin, and loving wife Christine Anne McLaughlin. Together Glenn and Christine fathered 3 sons, Todd (Wendy), Kevin (Muriel), and Eric (Shelley). He was a proud grandfather and great grandfather. Survived by his sister Lorraine Goodman (Lorne), and predeceased by his sisters Mavis and Madge, and brothers Vern, Dean, Ted and Phillip. Glenn was a GM retiree of 39.4 years of service, and enjoyed over 31 years of retirement. Glenn was an avid fisherman, a great marksman, a lover of music and enjoyed a good joke up to the very end of his life. I would also like to thank the entire Swann family for welcoming Glenn into their family and treating him, us, like we were part of their family. Donations in memory of Glenn to Sakura House in Woodstock, Ontario where he spent his last days in peace are appreciated and can be made directly or by cheque through Wareing Cremation Services, 346 Simcoe St., Tillsonburg (519-409-5575) entrusted with arrangements. Your messages of remembrance and condolence may be shared at www.wareingcremation.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved