On Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Glenn surrounded by the love of his family, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 79. Beloved husband and best friend of Lynda. They were blessed with 56 years of marriage. Loving father of Deanna (Mark), Lisa and Tara (Tony). Cherished grandfather of Laura and Kelly. Will be greatly missed by his little princess Misty Blue. Survived by his siblings Robert (Joan), Richard (Susan) and Laurie (Jack). Predeceased by siblings Patrecia, David and Lynda and his parents Herbert and Elizabeth. Glenn will also be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, and his very special friends Gail and Dave Price. Loving "Poppa" to Trimmy. Glenn retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. His love of fishing and hunting will be remembered fondly by all. Special thanks to the Palliative Care team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and his special nurse Cassondra. Arrangements entrusted to Mount Lawn Funeral Home 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905)443-3376. A Celebration of Glenn's life will take place at a later date for family and friends. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 1, 2020.