(Owner of Maurer Excavating) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Glenna Ruth Emke, in her 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Bert. Loving mother of Murray and his wife Sharon; Bonnie and her husband Max Best; and Michael and his wife Bozena. Dear grandmother of Melody (Kerry) Munro; Tara Maurer, Cindy Best, Kevin (Annie) Best, Angela and Mark Maurer. Dear great-grandmother of Kennedy, Brayden, Hailey, Amber, Damon, Quinn and Brody. Sister of the late Vernon Emke. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service has been held at McEachnie Funeral Home 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (Pickering Village). Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated



