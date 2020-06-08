Glenna Ruth MAURER
(Owner of Maurer Excavating) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Ajax after a brief illness on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Glenna Ruth Emke, in her 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Bert. Loving mother of Murray and his wife Sharon; Bonnie and her husband Max Best; and Michael and his wife Bozena. Dear grandmother of Melody (Kerry) Munro; Tara Maurer, Cindy Best, Kevin (Annie) Best, Angela and Mark Maurer. Dear great-grandmother of Kennedy, Brayden, Hailey, Amber, Damon, Quinn and Brody. Sister of the late Vernon Emke. Lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. A private family funeral service has been held at McEachnie Funeral Home 28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax (Pickering Village). Donations to the Kidney Foundation would be greatly appreciated

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 8, 2020.
