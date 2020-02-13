Home

MOUNT LAWN MEMORIAL GARDENS - Whitby
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
Gloria Arlene GWILLIAM

Passed away peacefully on February 5, 2020 in Ottawa. Loving mother of Pam Boschmann (Dennis) and the late Debra Gwilliam. Devoted grandmother to Sam, Kyle, Stefanie and great grandmother to Fern and Wren. Dear sister of Carol Brooks and the late Lorraine Brooks and Dorothy Gwilliam. Sister in law of Don Gwilliam. She will be missed deeply by her Dachshund Zoe and her grand daughter's Jack Russell Lady. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (905-443-3376) on Saturday February 15th, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Inurnment to follow. Donations in memory of Gloria made to the Humane Society of Durham Region or the would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020
