"Ma" passed away peacefully at Peterborough Civic Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 86. She was a member of the 606 Bayridges Pickering Royal Canadian Legion. Gloria was the beloved wife of Charles. Devoted mother to Tom, Wendy (Gerry), Bob (Kathleen) and the late James "Jim". Stepmother to Chuck (Nancy), Sarah (Dax). Loving Ma to Cheryl-Anne (Tony), Brandon (Praneeta), and Tamra. Stepgrandma to Chuck Jr. (Thalia), Tori, Tyler and Erin. Great-grandma "Ma" to Janessa, Kiayana, Ty, Meliah, Aliyah, Brayden, Kyla, and Skylar. A private family service was held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY 905-443-3376. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society
would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca