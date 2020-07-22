1/1
Gloria Joan Ingram
"Ma" passed away peacefully at Peterborough Civic Hospital on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the age of 86. She was a member of the 606 Bayridges Pickering Royal Canadian Legion. Gloria was the beloved wife of Charles. Devoted mother to Tom, Wendy (Gerry), Bob (Kathleen) and the late James "Jim". Stepmother to Chuck (Nancy), Sarah (Dax). Loving Ma to Cheryl-Anne (Tony), Brandon (Praneeta), and Tamra. Stepgrandma to Chuck Jr. (Thalia), Tori, Tyler and Erin. Great-grandma "Ma" to Janessa, Kiayana, Ty, Meliah, Aliyah, Brayden, Kyla, and Skylar. A private family service was held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY 905-443-3376. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
I am remebering so many summers going visiting Ma At the yacht club which brings up so many other related childhood memories. She will be kissed dearly by so many including myself. Thanks for the reminiscing of beautiful memories.
I am so sorry for this tragic loss to her family.
Sam Reid
Friend
July 23, 2020
My condolences to you Charles and your family. Gloria was a wonderful woman and I can say my life is enhanced by having the chance to know her. I will miss her glorious laugh at darts while drinking her non alcoholic beer. Rest easy my friend.
Love Rhonda and Wilfred Childs
Rhonda and Wilfred Childs
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences to Charles and family. It was our pleasure to have known such a lovely lady. Rest in peace Gloria
Nancy and Gerry Playfair
Friend
July 22, 2020
So sorry to hear about Gloria. We had some great laughs up at our trailer. She was a woman who loved to laugh. She will be sorley missed.
Debbie & Terry Reeves
Friend
July 22, 2020
Gloria will be truly missed from our dart league (Bayridges). Even though she didn’t play last year we still miss her. Sorry for your loss and big hugs to Charles!
Michelle And Bill Wilson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear about gloria passing she was a amazing and wounderful lady she will we missed dearly
Annie pye
Friend
