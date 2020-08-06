1/1
Gloria (nee Gulenchyn) McMurtry
Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Bob McMurtry; loving mom to Paul, Robyn, Sherri and Brian. Proud Baba to Tim, Leanne (Cody), Alex (Karly), Carter (Tam), Brandon, and Amanda. Her sisters Paulette, Nancy (Bob) and Cathy (Terry). Great-Baba to Logan, Kobe, Cam, and Oliver. Sister-in-law to Don (Aldyth), Bill (Pat), and Bev (Doug). All of the many nieces and nephews on all sides of the family loved and were loved by Auntie Gloria. Thank you to the Lakeridge oncology team for the extra time we were able to share! Special thanks to the entire crew on 4F for the care and compassion extended to mom and her family! "If you knew mom you would already be missing her, If you didn't know mom, You missed out"

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
