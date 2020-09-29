1/2
Glover Seymour "Bud" Hutchinson
Peacefully, on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Whitby, at age 89. Bud Hutchinson of Ajax, beloved husband of Mae (nee Jones). Loved father of Garry and his wife Carol of Lindsay, Wayne and his wife Karen of Burlington, David and his wife June of Ajax and Bruce and his wife Sandra of Uxbridge. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Brett), Christy (Josh), Sarah (Jason), Alex (Denise), Andrew (Amber), Michelle (Jason), Allison (Josh), Alyssa, Ryan (Britney), Christa (Arron), CJ (April), Matt and Farren (Callan) and great-grandfather of 10. Dear brother of Helen Snead (Robert deceased), Grace McAdam (Robert deceased) and Gloria Sweet (Syd deceased). Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 a private Service was held in the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Saturday, September 26th at 11 a.m. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery in Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the charity of your choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 29, 2020.
