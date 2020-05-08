(1924- 2020) (WW II Veteran) Passed away at his home in Ashburn with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the age of 95. Dearly loved husband of Jean for 71 years. Much loved Dad of Bonnie Maunder and her husband Stephen of Little Britain and Gordon Johnston and his wife Deborah of Lindsay. Much loved grandfather of Christine (Jeff), Sandra (Rick), Jennifer (Steve), Justin (Sylvie) and Emily (Late Wade). Great grandfather of Caitlyn (Dan), Kelsey, Brennin, Lyndsey, Claire, Kyle, Isabelle, Evan, Lucas and Raylan. Dear brother of Mavis Hope (late Ken), Eunice Parrinder (late Wilbur), Verna Lane (late Don), Dawn Tipton (surviving Keith), predeceased by Muriel Johnston, Harvey Johnston, Marjorie Hope (Keith), Neill Johnston (Jessie), Garfield Johnston (surviving Jean), Shirley Caldwell (Paul) and Lucille Johnston. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews and their families. In memory of Gordon memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion or the War Amps would be appreciated. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 8, 2020.