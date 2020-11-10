1/
Gordon Edward PRATLEY
1933-03-25 - 2020-11-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gordon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Long Time Retired Employee of General Motors, Oshawa. Passed away at Port Perry Place on November 6, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Patricia (nee Hutton). Loving father of Patricia (Robert Smith) and Diane Arsenault (Gary Aspden). Cherished grandpa of Julie, Nicole (Mike), Robert (Katrina), Neely (Ben) and great-grandfather of Wyatt, Tyrah, Brandon, Taryn, Alyssa, Ella, Chase, Talia and Kiley. Survived by his loving brother Lloyd Greenough (Ellen). Predeceased by his brothers George Pratley and Ron Reinkoester. Special thanks to Nicole and Stephanie from Port Perry Place, who made Dad's days full of laughter and love; also, to his brother Lloyd and sister-in-law Ellen with whom he had so many wonderful moments. Many thanks to all the staff at Port Perry Place for their care and compassion. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby; with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, in memory of Gordon would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Low & Low Funeral Directors
1763 Reach Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1A6
(905) 985-7331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Low & Low Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved