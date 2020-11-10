Long Time Retired Employee of General Motors, Oshawa. Passed away at Port Perry Place on November 6, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor Patricia (nee Hutton). Loving father of Patricia (Robert Smith) and Diane Arsenault (Gary Aspden). Cherished grandpa of Julie, Nicole (Mike), Robert (Katrina), Neely (Ben) and great-grandfather of Wyatt, Tyrah, Brandon, Taryn, Alyssa, Ella, Chase, Talia and Kiley. Survived by his loving brother Lloyd Greenough (Ellen). Predeceased by his brothers George Pratley and Ron Reinkoester. Special thanks to Nicole and Stephanie from Port Perry Place, who made Dad's days full of laughter and love; also, to his brother Lloyd and sister-in-law Ellen with whom he had so many wonderful moments. Many thanks to all the staff at Port Perry Place for their care and compassion. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Lawn Cemetery, Whitby; with arrangements entrusted to the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, P.O. Box 698, Port Perry, Ontario L9L 1A6 (905-985-7331). In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, in memory of Gordon would be appreciated by the family. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca