Gordon James STUART
After a brief but courageous battle with cancer, Gordon James Stuart passed away peacefully at home in Newcastle surrounded by family on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in his 77th year. Gordon was the devoted husband of Alice for 52 years, proud father to Paul, loving father-in-law to Janet, caring step-grandfather to Connor and Jordan and loving little brother to Mary. Gordon was preceded in death by his father James and mother Georgina of Edinburgh, Scotland. Gordon was a man with a relentless work ethic and drive to provide for his loved ones. Gordon emigrated to Canada from Scotland in 1967 with his wife Alice and their hope of building a better life for himself and his future family. We will forever be grateful for his commitment, sacrifice, hard work, his caring gentle nature and sense of humour. We would also like to thank the nurses and doctors at Lakeridge Health Oshawa and the Durham Region Cancer Centre who provided him with comfort and care during his final journey. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends in the Durham Region and London area. In light of the pandemic, a celebration of Gordon's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In memory of Gordon and in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Newcastle Funeral Home - Newcastle
386 Mill St. S.
Newcastle, ON L1B 1C6
