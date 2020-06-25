Born May 14, 1945 and now with his new bestie Jesus since June 14, 2020. Gordon/Gord/Dad/Grandad will be missed by his loving wife, Norma, his children Kevin (Tara) and Kelly; grandchildren Bryan, Quinn, and Nathan; and his sisters Betty (Domenic) and Donna. Gordon had a love of family, gardens, games, and sports. Gordon was an avid sports fiend. He enjoyed watching and listening to hockey (the "make believes"), golf, baseball, tennis, and bowling. When he wasn't watching/listening to sports on t.v., he enjoyed playing hockey as a goaltender and thought he was great. The scores proved otherwise. Lol. Bowling was Gordon's passion. He loved the game so much that when he wasn't at the alley, he would put on his bowling shoes, take his bowling ball and pins, and set up a "lane" in the dining room to practice. He only stopped after he inadvertently put a big hole in the wall. After that he used skittle bowling, and Wii bowling to keep his skills sharp for the game. He worked as an Environmental Services Worker at Centenary Hospital for 17 years and frequently bent the ear of the CEO to advise him of ways to improve processes in the hospital. Gordon cherished his times together with family, enjoying the chitchat of conversation, and an occasional cold beer. He was very competitive and used Jedi-mind tricks in order to knock others off their game while playing Marble Chase, Euchre, and Wizard. This usually resulted in a win for him. An avid gardener, Gordon spent many waking hours tending to the extensive flower and vegetable garden which provided wonderful food for his family. The electric fence around the garden created many hours of entertainment. He created beautiful walkways, and a water fountain made from old bowling balls. He enjoyed the act of fishing even though the actual fish remained elusive. His favorite foods were Aunt Betty's "Chicken with Italian dressing", and "red sauce on everything". Gordon found the Lord later in life, attending services with Norma and sharing his experience with anyone who would sit and listen. Never afraid of strangers, many of his new friends were ones that he had met at the Tim Hortons after church service. Challenged by decreased sight, limited mobility, and a chronic blood condition, that didn't stop him from reaching out and creating connections. We know that he's in heaven now, dancing with the Lord to his favorite song "He touched me". Gordon we miss your mischievous smile and sense of humour. We love you.



