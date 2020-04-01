|
|
Passed away on March 30, 2020. Dearly loved Husband and best friend to Moira, in their 50th year of marriage. Loving Father to Paula and John (Michelle). Grandfather (Gumpa) to Kaelan, Marcel, Hannah, Brooklyn, Jack and Carter, and Great-Gumpa to Myah. Charlie (Dad, Gumpa) will be fondly remembered as a brilliant artist, who crafted some of the most beautiful pieces that we will all remember him by. These incredible works of art will comfort us with constant reminders of how special he truly was. He was an avid golfer, who loved nothing more than to be with friends enjoying a game the loved. He also loved fishing, whether on the riverbank trying to catch some Rainbow, or drifting in the gentle breeze for pickerel. The man could flat out sing. Those that knew him close, knew that he had the most beautiful tone. He shared his voice on so many occasions with family and friends. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be made at www.newcastlefuneralhome.com Lost but never forgotten, loved and always cherished.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 1, 2020