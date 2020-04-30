|
|
Surrounded by his loving daughters at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Friday, April 24, 2020, Gordon dearly beloved husband and best friend of the late Audrey (née Falliaze). Most precious and loving father of Carolyn Ricica (late Bob) and Janice Hawker. Best grandfather ever (Boppy) of Daniel 'Dan' Ricica (Lais), Lori Vendra (Angelo), Tom Ricica (Jill) and Mike Ricica (Erinn). Special great-grandpa to eleven great-grandchildren. Son of the late William and Marie Hawker. Brother of the late Russell Hawker (Betty) and Doreen Panowyk (Pete). Gordon will be dearly missed by his dog Maggie. A very special thank you to Dr. Stephen Cohen for all his support. Dad was one of a kind and his big heart and love for his family will live on forever. Arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD, 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Donations in memory of Gordon to SickKids Foundation or Kingsview United Church would be appreciated. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic we encourage relatives and friends to express their sympathies and condolences online at makfuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020