Gordon William THOMPSON
GM Retiree after 42 years service Passed away peacefully on Sepetember 14, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 92. Predeceased by his loving wife Marion (1998) and by his parents William and Aletha. Much loved father of Rick, Robert (Lori), Laurie, Carol (Adrian), Jeanne and Tim. Adored grandfather of Steven, Rachel, Brad, Andrew, Julie, Kristy, Laurie, Timothy, Savanna. Great grandfather of Jacob, Isaac, Auston. Gordon was the "pillar" of the family and was regarded as the best father around. His kind and generous nature will be forever remembered by all who knew this very kind man. The family wish to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the caring and compassionate nursing staff of 5G. A graveside service will be held at THORNTON CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 1200 Thornton Road North, Oshawa, (South of Taunton Road and off of Dryden Blvd, 905-579-6787) on Friday September 18, 2020 at 11 am. Donations will be gratefully accepted for the Durham Humane Society. Expressions of condolence may be left at www.etouch.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 16, 2020.
