September 22, 1931 - February 18, 2019 June 8, 1928 - November 27, 1999. It's hard to Imagine how quickly time goes by. We think of you and Dad everyday. It's quite a legacy you both left behind. We are 44 strong and counting....no where near the end of the line!! Three generations that got to love, laugh and share all with you. The memories are great and the lessons along the way well learned. We miss you both more dearly than you know. Now rest in peace and watch us continue to grow! With love............ Cheryl, Lynne, Elaine, Ellen and our families.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 20, 2020
