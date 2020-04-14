|
|
Passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. Beloved husband of Judith. Loving father of Gregory. Dear brother-in-law of Gail and Bob Plowman of Vancouver and uncle of Stacey and Richelle. Graham had a love for animals and was devoted to helping them. He worked for 38 years at General Motors. Private cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 14, 2020