CANTWELL, Graham Thomas - (December 7, 1947- March 18, 2020) Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on March 18 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Diane (Thifault) of 49 years. Loving father of Dean (Helen) and Sophie (Paul). Cherished Papi of Justin, Olivia, Myah and Charlie. Dear brother of Angela (Kurt), Gerry (Francine), Grant, Glen (Julia) and brother-in-law to Gisele, Juliette (Jacque), Denise (Paul) and Serge. Graham will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Graham worked for the Royal Bank for 35 years, retiring in 2004. He made many friends through his dedication to the Christopher Leadership Course and through the many sports he played in the community. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family. Special thank you to Dr. Mule, Tammy, Colleen, Debbie, Janet, Tara and the other wonderful nurses in the Palliative Care Unit at Northumberland Hills Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Graham to the Oshawa Boys and Girls Club. Under the current situation, the Celebration of Life for Graham will be postponed until a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 24, 2020