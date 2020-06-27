Grant Lewis GLASPELL
Passed away at Hospice Peterborough on June 24, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Beloved husband of Arlene (nee Westlake). Loving father of Dwayne (Charlene), Darryl (Michele), Clarke (Jacquie) and Brian (Susan). Dear family friend, Clyde Catton. Loving grandfather of Lucas, Amelia, Amanda, Zach (Haley), Sam, Halle, Will, Brad (Kristin), Brittany and Ben. Great grandpa of Lincoln, Wren and Jack. Dear brother of Gwen St. John and brother in law to Linda (the late Allan) Westlake and Don (Sue) Westlake. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews and many friends. He was predeceased by his parents Helen and Ralph Glaspell. Grant spent 75 of his 77 years on the family farm so needless to say he had a real passion for farming, surpassed only by his love for his family. In their golden years Grant and Arlene enjoyed the grandchildren's sporting events and rarely missed a game. A Private Family Service will be held at Bethesda Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial Donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home
53 Division St.
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z8
(905) 623-5668
