Gregory Arthur BATES
Died suddenly on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at his home at the age of 37. Greg of Stayner, formerly of Ajax, loving son of Andrea Bates and Rick Bates and his wife Jinna Findlay. Dear brother of Laura Bates and her husband Richard Paul. Beloved uncle of Jacob Urban. Greg will also be missed by his aunts, uncles and cousins along with many friends and neighbours. Greg was an avid scuba diver as a member of the Ajax Scuba Club and loved to dive with his Dad. As the former owner of Bates Security Systems Inc., Greg was considered the technology expert by his friends and family. Friends and family were received at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, 7313 Highway 26, Stayner on Saturday, October 10, 2020 for a Memorial Gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lakeridge Health Services Foundation for the Pinewood Centre or the mental health or addiction organization of your choice. For more information and to visit Gregory's book of memories please visit www.carutthersdavidson.com.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
