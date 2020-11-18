1/1
Gregory Douglas McMASTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his 21st year. Beloved son of Steve and Susan of Hampton. Treasured brother of Melanie and Kate. Cherished grandson of Doug and Beverly Anderson and Ross and Cheryl McMaster. Loving nephew of Cindy Anderson and Heather and Chad Isherwood, and predeceased by Joan Anderson. Greg will be missed by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Greg was completing his second year at Durham College; Protection, Security and Investigation. He had a passion for basketball, football, loved to run and excelled at track and field. A private family visitation and service will take place. Donations in memory of Greg to Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved