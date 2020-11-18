Unexpectedly on Sunday, November 15, 2020 in his 21st year. Beloved son of Steve and Susan of Hampton. Treasured brother of Melanie and Kate. Cherished grandson of Doug and Beverly Anderson and Ross and Cheryl McMaster. Loving nephew of Cindy Anderson and Heather and Chad Isherwood, and predeceased by Joan Anderson. Greg will be missed by many other aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. Greg was completing his second year at Durham College; Protection, Security and Investigation. He had a passion for basketball, football, loved to run and excelled at track and field. A private family visitation and service will take place. Donations in memory of Greg to Boys and Girls Clubs of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com
.