Gregory Vertsonis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gregory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Owner - Forum Drive-In Restaurant) Passed away at home on May 14, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Aphrodite. Loving father to Paul (the late Julie) and George. Gregory was well known in the community as a restaurant owner, and will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and friends both here and overseas. Arrangements entrusted to Oshawa Funeral Home (847 King St. W., Oshawa) 905-721-1234. A private family ceremony will take place on May 23, at 1:30 PM, followed by interment at Thornton Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved