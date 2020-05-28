(Owner - Forum Drive-In Restaurant) Passed away at home on May 14, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Aphrodite. Loving father to Paul (the late Julie) and George. Gregory was well known in the community as a restaurant owner, and will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and friends both here and overseas. Arrangements entrusted to Oshawa Funeral Home (847 King St. W., Oshawa) 905-721-1234. A private family ceremony will take place on May 23, at 1:30 PM, followed by interment at Thornton Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the charity of your choice are greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 28, 2020.