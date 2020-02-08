Home

Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Peacefully, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Port Perry Place, at age 94. Gwen (nee Wright), beloved wife of the late Ralph Taylor of Port Perry. Loved mother of Barbara Taylor Bone and her husband Walter Bone of Port Perry, Ron Taylor and his wife Sue of Waterloo, and Wayne Taylor and his wife Joan of Blackstock. Loving grandmother of Emily, Jenna and Jessalyn Taylor, Geni and Russell Brown and great-grandmother of eight. Dear sister of the late Gordon Wright. The family of Gwen Taylor will receive friends at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME "McDermott-Panabaker Chapel" 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Sunday, February 9th from 6 - 8 p.m. and at the PORT PERRY UNITED CHURCH 294 Queen Street in Port Perry on Monday, February 10th from 1 -2 p.m. A Service to celebrate her life will be held in the Church at 2 p.m. with Reverend Don Willmer officiating. Interment Pine Grove Cemetery, Prince Albert. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or the Port Perry United Church Memorial Fund. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 8, 2020
