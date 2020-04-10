Home

W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
(905) 668-3410
On Sunday, April 5, 2020, our dear mother Gwen passed away peacefully on the 16th anniversary of the death of her beloved husband Ken. Mom was a fun loving, smiling, social being with many interests including playing bridge, quilting, knitting and reading. She is survived by her loving children Jennifer (Harold), Ellen (Gregg), and Mark (Pam); her adored grandchildren Matthew (Kendra), Kennedy, and Mikayla, and her great grandson Beckett. Her brother John Fawcett (Mary), and her brothers in law Keith (Marilyn) and Al also survive her, as do her beloved cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Gwen is predeceased by her sister Grace Brown (Ken) and her sister in law Helen Heffer (Mike). We are very grateful for the loving caregivers of Taunton Mills, Fairview Lodge, and also her companions Marie and Brenda who supported both Gwen and her family throughout this journey. Gwen will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery on April 8, 2020. A mass will be celebrated once we are able to do so. Arrangements entrusted to W.C. Town Funeral Chapel, Whitby. If desired, donations can be made to Fairview Lodge Recreation Department or St. John the Evangelist Parish, Whitby. We thank them for supporting the emotional needs of residents in long term care. Rest in peace Mom.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
