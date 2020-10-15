July 13, 1935 - October 8, 2020 Ken Nicholls grew up on farms in both Goodwood and Leaskdale, Ontario. He was the eldest of seven children to the late Henry Walter and Marjorie (nee Webb) Nicholls. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Grace (nee Acton) and children Janice, John and wife Susan and granddaughter Stephanie (Jeff). His surviving siblings are Arlene Elliott, Harry Nicholls (Mila), Edward Nicholls, Barbara Cowan and Sidney Nicholls (Barbara) as well as sister-in-law's Jeanette Acton and Doreen Acton. There are also many nieces and nephews who grew up swimming in the pool, attending family get togethers with lots of laughter and memories that can never be replaced. In his working life, he was an Accountant and a Financial Advisor. Hobbies and volunteer work centered around Genealogy and various Historical societies. He was on the board of directors and looked after the financial/government reporting/fundraising and upkeep of St. James Cemetery (West Brock) for over 25 years. He passed away peacefully at Markham/Stouffville Hospital from complications from a Stroke with family by his side. A Graveside Service took place at the St. James West Brock Cemetery on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Ted McCollum officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). Donations can be made to St. James West Brock Cemetery, please mail a cheque to the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca