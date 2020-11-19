1/1
Halina "Helen" (Didkwsky) Gulin
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Halina (Helen) Gulin at Hillsdale Terraces on November 10th, 2020, in her 97th year. Beloved wife of the late Wasyl (William) Gulin (1990). Loving Mother of Walter, Jeanie, Robert (Ellen) and John. Cherished Baba of Carla (Steve) Sproule, Christopher (Damara) Gulin, David (Marilou) Shevchuk and Tanya (Dave) Scattergood. She will forever be missed by her great-grandchildren, whom she lovingly called "Her little angels"; Alyssa Sproule, Matthew and Hannah Scattergood and Aubrey and Sawyer Gulin. Mama's greatest joy was her family. She loved to cook and bake for traditional Ukrainian celebrations and no one ever left Baba's kitchen hungry. Mama will be missed and loved by her extended family in Ukraine and Canada. Resting at Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. Due to COVID19 restrictions, there will be a private family prayer service held on Sunday, November 15, 2020, as well as a private family Christian Mass on Monday, November 16, 2020 at St. George the Great Martyr Ukrainian Catholic Church with interment at St. Wolodymyr & St. Olha Cemetery in Courtice. Mama loved children, so the family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations to SickKids Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 19, 2020.
