Hanna WATSON

Passed away at Hillsdale Estates on June 27, 2020 Beloved husband of the late Narguis. Dear father of Phoebe Nilsen (Victor), Saleem Watson (Phyllis), Samy Watson (Ruth Dantzer) and Diane Watson (Kristofer Hewie). He will be lovingly remembered by his 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Special Thank you to the wonderful staff at Hillsdale Estates for the care shown to our father during his time there. A Private Family service will be held at Mount Lawn Memorial Gardens, Whitby on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Memorial Donations may be made to Newstart Children's Home Orphanage in Zimbabwe. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 30, 2020.