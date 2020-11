passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre in her 90th year. Hannelore was the beloved wife of the late Karol Wernik. Dear mother to Ursula, Ted, Angela, and Rick. Grandmother of six, great grandmother of nine, will sadly be missed by all. Private cremation funeral service was held at Mackey Funeral Home 33 Peel Street, Lindsay. Many thanks to Peterborough staff for their loving care of mom.