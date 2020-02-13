|
Hans Benny Busch Andersen, 85, husband of the late Sonja (nee Simonsen) of Ajax, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa. Born May 20, 1934 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Benny and his wife and young son immigrated to Canada in 1957 where they came to Toronto to start a new life. Benny worked many jobs such as building radio towers across Canada, owning his own pool company, real estate agent and iron worker by trade- Local 721 for 55 years. He is survived by his three children, Tim (Gladys), John (Patricia) and Ingrid (Mark); his seven granchildren, Rebecca, Kevin (Samantha), Brett, Caitlin (Travis), Madison (Troy), Benjamin and Mikayla. He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren, John Avery and Dylan Asher. Predeceased by daughter-in-law Diane Andersen. A memorial service is to be held on February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m., located at the Danish Lutheran Church at 72 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M2N 2H4. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favourite charity.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 13, 2020