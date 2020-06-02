Hans Johannes BETH
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hans's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(GM Retiree) Passed away peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on May 28th, 2020 at the age of 86. Cherished father to Dona and Edward. Loving brother to Johnny, Andy, Terry, the late Eddie, and the late Ellie. Fondly remembered by Helen. Hans will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME. In keeping with Hans' wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Online condolences may be directed to www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved