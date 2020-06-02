(GM Retiree) Passed away peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on May 28th, 2020 at the age of 86. Cherished father to Dona and Edward. Loving brother to Johnny, Andy, Terry, the late Eddie, and the late Ellie. Fondly remembered by Helen. Hans will be greatly missed by all of his extended family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME. In keeping with Hans' wishes, cremation has taken place and no formal service will be held. Online condolences may be directed to www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 2, 2020.