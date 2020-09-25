1/1
Harold William Nelson FORD
1929-12-21 - 2020-09-22
Passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 with his family by his side. Loving father of Gail Ford, Lynn (Don) Olsen, Eleanor (Steve) Damant and Laurie (Kevin) Brill. Lovingly remembered by Mary. Loving poppa to Jessica, Andrew, Sean, Chris, Lyndsey, Rebecca, Nicole, Kyle, Emily and 9 great-grandchildren. He lived life to the fullest and enjoyed his many wonderful friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting at his cabin in the Yukon. But most of all he loved his family and we were blessed to have such a loving, caring father, grandfather & great-grandfather for almost 91 years. May your spirit fly high! We love you and will miss you everyday! A Private Family Service was held at NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME on Monday September 28th at 9:30 am. Interment Oshawa Union Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to an Animal charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at: www.northcuttelliott.com

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 25, 2020.
