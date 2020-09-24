1/1
Harry FITCHETT
(Retired 35 year employee of General Motors, Longtime member of the Canadian Corps Oshawa, honourary "sister" of the Unifor Family Auxilliary) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, September 21, 2020 in his 93rd year. Harry, beloved husband and best friend of the late Marg for 63 years. Loving father of David (Lil), Nancy (John Heney) and Leslie (Tim Hoover). Proud Gramp of Mathew, Wesley, Tim and Brittany. Predeceased by his parents. Dear brother of Ruth (Steve) Selmenci, and Joan (Gardiner) Orr. He will be lovingly remembered by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. A private service will be held at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby (North of Hwy 2) 905-443-3376. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lakeridge Health Oshawa Cancer Centre would be appreciated. Memories may be shared at www.mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
