It is with very great sorrow and heavy hearts for the blended family of Ron Mimms to announce his sudden passing at home on June 8, 2020, in his 64th year. Ron was the beloved common-law husband of Vicki (Victoria Bellissimo) Holland, loving and cherished father to his two daughters Amanda (nee Mimms) Lefebvre, son-in-law Darcy Lefebvre, grandson Jude Jack, Amy Mimms and his 'Bean' granddaughter Layla May. He will be remembered as a kind and generous stepfather to Carl William Holland, Luc Salvatore Holland and stepdaughter Faye Houston. He will be sadly missed by; his sisters and brothers-in-law Marcia (nee Mimms) and Patrick Taylor, Susan (nee Mimms) and Brian Aitken, brother Gregory and cousins, nieces and nephews, and his parents Jean (nee Bogie) and Fraser Marshall Mimms who have predeceased him. Fond memories of raising their daughters Mandi and Amy, will be held with Ron's first wife Angela Mills. A private viewing will take place at the Morris Funeral Chapel in Bowmanville. A remembrance ceremony to honour Ron's life will to planned at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted as well as a motorcycle ride to honour Ron's longtime passion, will be set at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a local animal shelter or charity of choice is always appreciated. Vicki, his daughters and stepchildren would like to thank all family and friends for their tremendous outpouring of support at this very difficult time.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 13, 2020.