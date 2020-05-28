I am so sad for your loss of your brother Judy. Words can't express my condolences. love Dana
It is with the greatest of sadness that I share with you the passing of my wonderful brother Harry Weinsheimer who passed away on May 21, 2020 at the age of 68. Harry grew up in the Courtice area as a happy, gentle, and free-spirited child. Since the age of 18, Harry struggled with his own personal demons that revealed their presence through his years of struggling with mental illness. Despite this, all who knew Harry well, were touched by his humour, his loving spirit and at times, his extremely feisty demeanour. Even though he struggled his entire adult life with his illness, Harry's life had great purpose and meaning to all those who knew him well. Harry could make you laugh in the most unexpected and refreshing ways and he would often say or do things that would reveal the innocent child that still lived within him. Although my beautiful brother Harry no longer walks amongst us here on earth, his memory will be treasured by all the people who knew him. Harry spent all of his adult life in various mental health facilities and I am so grateful that he spent his last years surrounded by the loving care of the staff at Reachview Village Long-term Care in Uxbridge. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the staff at Reachview Village who took such good care of Harry throughout the years. Not only did they take care of his physical needs, they understood and respected him for who he was as a person far beyond his mental illness. Each and everyone of the nurses, the personal service workers, Dr. Batton, the management team, the cleaners, the recreational staff and cooks at Reachview Village are my heroes who showed their true colours during Harry's recent battle with Covid-19. Words cannot express how much I appreciate and respect the work they are doing during these unprecedented times. Harry leaves behind many family and friends including both his parents, a brother and many cousins that he grew up with and knew him before his demons arrived. A Sunset Celebration of Life in honour of Harry will take place on Beau Soleil Island in Georgian Bay this coming August.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge, Ontario L9P 1M8 (905-852-3073). If desired, memorial donations to the Schizophrenia Society of Ontario, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca I love you Harry with all my heart And even though we are now apart And even though you were my good friend I could not be with you in the end You know I would have been holding your hand Instead I held your heart in the palm of my hand. Loving you always, Your sister Judy ~ That special man I smiled today but in such a different way Not from something you said or something you did But because I knew, you are no longer sad. I watched you float from earth to sky From my backyard, as you waved goodbye. How I laughed and danced with joy To see again, that amazing boy. For so many years you could not escape The prison walls that sealed your fate. But today, on this so special day In the place that held you, you found the key. And with your hand so tired and fragile You opened the door, and just walked away. I thank you Harry for being my friend Now go and play and grow up to be That special man. Brian
