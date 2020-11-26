(1945 - 2020) (Retired General Motors Employee) Peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Judith Deanna. Dear uncle of Cory Stemp. Harvey will be fondly remembered by his extended family and many friends. Funeral Service was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Tuesday, December 1st at 10:30 a.m. Due to Covid-19 funeral service will be by invite only. Interment Uxbridge Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Huntington Society or Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com