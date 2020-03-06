Home

Hazel (Dorothy) MCBRIDE

Peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Hillsdale Estates at the age of 88. Loving wife of Roy for 68 years. Beloved mother of Pauline (Kevin) Wert and Colin (Barbara) McBride. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Kaitlyn, Mark and Justin Wert, and Matthew, Christopher, Amanda and Rebecca McBride. Great-grandmother of Carson, Makenna, Charlotte, Grayson and Brooklyn. Visitation was held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Friday, March 6th from 12:00 noon until time of Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Interment followed at Thornton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 6, 2020
