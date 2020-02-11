|
Passed away peacefully in her 55th year surrounded by her loved ones. Beloved sister to Craig (Jennifer) and Paul. Dearly remembered by her bestest friend Judy (Ray) of 52 years. Amazing Aunt to Eira, Liam, Aydan and Julia. Auntie to Jared (Susan) and Olivia. Predeceased by her parents Ed and Mary Dougall. Remembered by her furry friends Hudson and Pippy. Visitation to take place at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Saturday, February 15th from 12:00 noon until time of Celebration of Life in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations to Trillium Gift of Life Network. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 11, 2020