73, of Oshawa died Sunday the 3rd of May at Lakeridge Hospital, Palliative Care unit, of cancer. A lifelong Oshawa resident, Heather worked for many years in Real Estate, and in later life was an active member of the OSCC, participating in and organising many events. Heather is survived by her sons James and Steven, daughter-in-Law Zoe, and grandchildren Alexander and Julia. Heather was a caring friend, a fantastic mother, and a wonderful and involved grandmother. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. The family would like to thank all the Health Care workers at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, who were wonderful in getting a sense of who she was in a time when nobody familiar could be with her. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.