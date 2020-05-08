Heather Gayle CANN
73, of Oshawa died Sunday the 3rd of May at Lakeridge Hospital, Palliative Care unit, of cancer. A lifelong Oshawa resident, Heather worked for many years in Real Estate, and in later life was an active member of the OSCC, participating in and organising many events. Heather is survived by her sons James and Steven, daughter-in-Law Zoe, and grandchildren Alexander and Julia. Heather was a caring friend, a fantastic mother, and a wonderful and involved grandmother. She will be forever loved and dearly missed. The family would like to thank all the Health Care workers at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, who were wonderful in getting a sense of who she was in a time when nobody familiar could be with her. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.


Published in Durham Region News on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Karen Kennedy
Friend
