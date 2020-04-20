Home

HEATHER RUTH SESSIONS

On Thursday, April 16, 2020 Heather Ruth Sessions, surrounded by the love of her family passed away peacefully at the age of 59. Heather was predeceased by her dad Jack. She is survived by her mom Ruth. Loving sister of John and Adam (Julie) and foster sister Lynda. Cherished aunt of Chandra, Paysha and Christine. Heather was born on May 17, 1960 in Toronto, Ontario and adopted when she was 11 months old by Ruth and Jack Sessions. They lived in California for 10 years and then returned to Oshawa, Ontario. Heather attended Donevan Collegiate Institute for five years. She graduated from Durham College with a three-year law clerk degree. For the majority of her career she worked as the Chief Financial Officer of Gay Company Limited which she enjoyed immensely. Heather had a passion for theatre and shared her many talents with Whitby Courthouse Theatre and Oshawa Little Theatre. She was known for her contagious laugh, bright smile, bear hugs, quick wit and her kind and loving spirit. As per Heather's wishes, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the or Durham Humane Society. Online condolences www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 20, 2020
