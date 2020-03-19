|
Peacefully, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg, at age 86. Heinz Vehof, dearly loved husband of the late Margret (nee Vennes). Cherished father of Frank Vehof (Lynda), Marion Crocker (Ed), Linda Franssen (Rob), Angie Vehof (Rob) and the late Chris Vehof. Opa was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Carly, Stephen (Katerina), Erica (Jeremy), Joshua and Katelyn. Survived by his siblings Lydia and Gerd and predeceased by his siblings Franz, Ludger and Karl. Predeceased by his 4 legged friend Buddy. Private arrangements entrusted to the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171). In keeping with advice of avoiding large gatherings a Mass of Christian Burial will be held after the COVID-19 pandemic has been resolved. Interment Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Uxbridge. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to Covenant House. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020