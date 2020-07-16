1/1
Helen Adelaide "Mawzi" BRENNAN
(Retired 30 year employee of the Oshawa Clinic) Suddenly, with heartfelt sadness at Scarborough Centenary Hospital on Saturday, July 11, 2020, Helen (née Andely) at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Michael John Brennan. Loving mother of Joe (Sally), T.C. (Roland), fondly remembered by Lawrence White, Kathleen Hopkins-Anderson and Kevin Bennan. Devoted and cherished Nana of Jennifer, Geoff, Sean (Tracy), Shane (Danielle), Garrett (Nicole), Megan (Lee), Kari-Ann (Tim), Katrina (Jamie), Kathleen, Kirsten Mary (Johnathan), and Great-grandnana of Brenden, Haylee, Colton, Gunner, Ryker, Janayah, Aliciyah, Michael, Kevin, Raven, Miya, Gabriel, Claire, Cassidy, Chloe, Carter and Noah. Predeceased by brothers Lawrence and Joseph. Fondly remembered by niece Cynthia and nephews David and Gregory. Visitation will be held at the McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday, July 15. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 16 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Oshawa. Due to the pandemic, a mask or facial covering must be worn. Interment at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. Donations in memory of Mawzi to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church would be appreciated. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
