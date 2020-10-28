1/1
Helen Belle (Blenkhorn) OLAFSEN
1927-04-28 - 2020-10-27
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa. Beloved wife for 70 years of the late Donald Ivor Olafsen (March 1, 2017). Loving mother of David Wayne Olafsen (Nadine) of Mississauga and the late Donald William (March 6, 2014) and his wife Soo Hoskins Sadly missed by grandsons Robert Wayne and Daniel Adam of Mississauga, granddaughter Dori-Lee (Chris) Bennett of Brooklin and great grandson Jaxon Bennett. Dear sister-in-law of Dorothy MacFarlane of Lawrence Town, Nova Scotia, nieces June (Don) Willett of Barrie, ON, Heather (Peter) Roberts of Guelph, ON and Robyn MacFarlane (Shane Riddle) of Lawrence Town, N.S. Predeceased by her parents Lee and Margaret Blenkhorn. Due to COVID-19 conditions, there will be a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. Sign a guest book of condolence at www.mountlawn.ca


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery
21 Garrard Road
Whitby, ON L1N 3K4
905-665-0600
