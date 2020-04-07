Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen STEPHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Doreen STEPHENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Doreen STEPHENS Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing Of Helen Stephens on April 3rd, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 87th year. Predeceased by her husband Clayton and her son Gary. Devoted grandma to Justine who she always loved, supported and encouraged. She will be dearly missed her adoring partner Harold and her siblings Gladys, Carolyn, Craig, Anita and Claude and also by many nieces and nephews. She loved nothing more than to spend time dancing, knitting, playing scratch tickets and cheering on the Leafs or the Jays. She was a proud volunteer for many years at the . A private family service will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Interment at Groveside Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -