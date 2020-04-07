|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing Of Helen Stephens on April 3rd, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa in her 87th year. Predeceased by her husband Clayton and her son Gary. Devoted grandma to Justine who she always loved, supported and encouraged. She will be dearly missed her adoring partner Harold and her siblings Gladys, Carolyn, Craig, Anita and Claude and also by many nieces and nephews. She loved nothing more than to spend time dancing, knitting, playing scratch tickets and cheering on the Leafs or the Jays. She was a proud volunteer for many years at the . A private family service will be held at W.C. Town Funeral Chapel. Interment at Groveside Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 7, 2020