Passed away peacefully at Bowmanville Creek on April 22, 2020 at the age of 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Harry Depew. Survived by her son John (Kathy), her grandson Mathew (Tammy), granddaughter Patricia and great-granddaughter Tabitha. She was predeceased by her son Barry Douglas in infancy. At Helen's request a private service was held at Bowmanville Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Northcutt Elliott Funeral Home, 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville, Ontario. Memorial Donations to The Salvation Army or The Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on May 5, 2020.