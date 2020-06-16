Passed away peacefully with her family at Lakeridge Health - Oshawa on Friday, June 12th, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband Simon. Loving mother of Effie Theodorakis (Sotirios), and Penny Koutroubis (George). Survived by her sister Maria Makris (Bill). Predeceased by her siblings Dimitrios Haskopoulos, Dina Halkias. Survived by sister-in-law Penny Haskopoulos, Loula Nicolic and Dimitros Karasimos. Cherished grandmother of Lena and Stefani Theodorakis, Dina and Nico Koutroubis, and her great-grandson Anthony. Dear aunt of Lana, Sam, Chris, Ted, Nick, Peter, Cathy, Alex, Peter, Tom, Sia, Perry, Tim and Nitsa. A Funeral Service will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West, (905-721-1234). Burial at Thornton Cemetery. Donations may be made directly to the Hellenic Orthodox Church Oshawa. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 16, 2020.