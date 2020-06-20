Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday June 18, 2020 in her 84th year. Helen, beloved wife of the late John Stainton. Loving mother of John Jr. (Debbie), Ron (Brenda) and Cheryl. Loved grandmother of Ryan, Jennifer, Rosalee and Arnold and 13 great-grandchildren. Dear sister/brother-in-law Jean Brown and Lloyd Stainton. Fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. As per Helen's wishes there will be no visitation of funeral service. Cremation. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society-Oshawa would be gratefully appreciated. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.morrisfuneralchapel.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 20, 2020.